Amazon Music to Stream Vans Warped Tour’s 30th Edition in Washington, D.C.

The Vans Warped Tour has returned for a revival fest in three cities this year — though those who are unable to catch the show can now tune-in to the show via livestream on Amazon Music.

The festival will host two-day events at Washington, D.C.,’s RFK Stadium Festival Grounds on June 14 and 15, the Shoreline Waterfront in Long Beach, California from June 26 to 27, and Orlando, Florida’s Camper World Stadium Campus on November 15 and 16.

Amazon Music revealed that the Washington, D.C. stop will be available via Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch June 14 and 15. Lilith Czar will host the livestream alongside Amazon Music’s Andy Harms; the pair will chat with artists backstage ahead of their performances.

Washington, D.C.’s lineup features pop-punk heavyweights All Time Low, Avril Lavigne, Bowling For Soup, State Champs, Hawthorne Heights, and Knuckle Puck, as well as emo favorites like Boys Like Girls, Blessthefall, Chiodos, Senses Fail, and The Wonder Years. The Myspace icons of Millionaires are also set to perform, as well as rising acts like Scene Queen, Nothing, Nowhere, and Honey Revenge.

Tickets to Warped Tour 2025 are currently up for sale — with two-day presale passes start at $149.98.

Warped Tour, which launched in 1995, helped punk and rock bands rise to stardom like Paramore, Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, Simple Plan, and Sleeping With Sirens, while also bringing-in big-name acts like Less Than Jake, Green Day, Blink-182, and Reel Big Fish. Additionally, hip-hop and pop stars graced the stage periodically, bringing-in stars like Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, The Black Eyed Peas, Eminem, Riff Raff, and more.

In 2018, the festival celebrated its final full-scale year, featuring Warped veterans like Falling In Reverse, The Amity Affliction, Four Year Strong, The Maine, Taking Back Sunday, We The Kings, Sum 41, Mayday Parade, and All Time Low. At the time, Lyman shared he was “happy to get the chance to travel around the country one more time” and “bring you another best day ever.”

Then, to celebrate Warped Tour’s 25th anniversary, three celebratory events were held in Cleveland, Atlantic City, and Mountain View. The shows also marked the return of the All-American Rejects, who hadn’t released a record since 2012, and fans had the chance to experience motocross sports as “an exhibit of art that has come out of the tour’s history.”

While several traveling rock festivals have popped-up over the years, including the DISRUPT Festival, Sad Summer Fest, Summer School, and Is For Lovers Fest — as well as the two-day emo revival festival When We Were Young in Las Vegas — nothing has been able to replicate the true nostalgic nature of Warped Tour.

Original founder Kevin Lyman told Rolling Stone that “I’ve always felt we need to pay homage to the past; but we’re looking to the future of the artists and the community.” He said that the lineup will feature between 70 and 100 acts at each stop and they’re “getting very, very selective in trying to find some unique twists to the lineup.”