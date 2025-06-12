Astros vs. Yankees tickets on sale in Houston at Daikin Park

Astros vs. Yankees (Image via ScoreBig)

Houston Astros fans will have three straight chances to watch their club battle the New York Yankees when the American League powers meet at Daikin Park in Houston, Sept. 2–4, 2025. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a 6:40 p.m. finale Thursday, giving baseball lovers multiple ways to experience one of the sport’s marquee rivalries.

Tickets for the entire series are on sale now at the ballpark box office.

The Astros—fresh off another postseason push—will count on sluggers like Yordan Álvarez and José Altuve to outslug a Yankees lineup powered by Aaron Judge. Each meeting could carry playoff implications, adding extra drama beneath the ballpark’s retractable roof and iconic outfield train.

Daikin Park’s downtown location makes arriving by METRORail or grabbing a post-game beverage on Crawford Street effortless. Inside, its 40,000-plus seats offer generous sightlines, modern concessions and air-conditioned concourses—welcome relief from late-summer Gulf Coast heat.

Games on sale

