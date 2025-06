Atsuko Okatsuka tickets on sale in Milwaukee at Turner Hall Ballroom

Atsuko Okatsuka (Image via ScoreBig)

Atsuko Okatsuka closes her Midwest weekend at Milwaukee’s Turner Hall Ballroom Nov. 22 2025 (7 p.m.). The cream-city landmark—with its vintage hardwood floors and German beer-hall vibes—holds just 800 fans, guaranteeing an up-close evening of quirky, bilingual punch lines.

Score tickets fee-free at ScoreBig—use code TICKETNEWS10 for 10 percent off—or stop by the Pabst/Riverside box office.

Doors open at 6 p.m.; Lakefront Brewery pours tap-takeover pints on site, and Okatsuka often invites volunteers on stage for her viral dance bit.

