Austin’s Inaugural Wicked Oaks Festival: Eric Prydz, Martin Garrix, Kaskade

Disco Presents has unveiled the lineup for the debut of Wicked Oaks Festival, set to bring a genre-spanning, multi-brand music experience to Austin, Texas this fall.

The inaugural event is set to take place from October 25 to 26 at Carson Creek Ranch, combining three of the independent promoter’s hallmark festival brands — Freaky Deaky, Summoning of the Eclipse, and ILLfest — into a single weekend of music, art, and camping.

Headliners include electronic heavyweights Eric Prydz, Martin Garrix, Kaskade, Bob Moses, and Gryffin, along with a diverse slate of artists across three curated stages. Among the nearly 60 acts slated to perform are LP Giobbi, Flux Pavilion, NGHTMRE B2B Kompany, SVDDEN DEATH B2B YVM3 B2B Nimda, Surf Mesa, Autograf, Hedex, SOSA, and Kai Wachi.

“This is a concept we’ve been building for a while,” James “Disco Donnie” Estopinal, founder of Disco Presents, said in a press release. “We’re excited to bring the best of Freaky Deaky, Summoning, and ILLfest to Austin, Texas. Carson Creek Ranch is a beautiful place, and Wicked Oaks will bring these communities together in a special way.”

The three stages — Freaky Deaky, Summoning, and ILLfest — will each reflect the distinctive identity of their original brands, catering respectively to house, bass, and eclectic electronic music audiences. Sunset sets from Kaskade and Cloonee, plus high-energy B2B pairings like PhaseOne B2B HVDES and MUST DIE! B2B SYZY, are among the weekend’s anticipated highlights.

Wicked Oaks marks a major evolution for Disco Presents, formerly Disco Donnie Presents, following a rebrand earlier this year that aimed to reflect its growing festival portfolio and commitment to fan experience.

Tickets and camping passes for the festival are now available through the event’s official website.