Back to the Future tickets on sale in Huntsville at Von Braun Center

Back to the Future – The Musical brings its flux-capacitor-charged national tour to Mark C. Smith Concert Hall at Huntsville’s Von Braun Center for an eight-show engagement, Sept. 30–Oct. 5, 2025. Direct from London’s West End and Broadway, the stage adaptation of the 1985 film features a Tony-winning set of hoverboards, DeLorean time jumps and original songs alongside “The Power of Love.”

Tickets are on sale now through the Von Braun Center box office.

Critics praise the musical for its jaw-dropping special effects: Doc Brown’s time-machine car appears to fly over the audience, while a 3D clock-tower finale recreates the lightning-strike climax. Huntsville audiences will enjoy clever Rocket City nods woven into pre-show announcements exclusively for the Alabama run.

The 1,900-seat concert hall offers clear sightlines for the show’s LED time-tunnel projections, and backstage tours (sold separately) let superfans snap photos with the DeLorean up close.

