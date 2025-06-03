Balu Brigada tickets on sale in Asheville at The Grey Eagle

Balu Brigada (Image via the band's official website)

Balu Brigada hits Asheville’s The Grey Eagle on Nov. 3 2025. The 550-cap listening room pairs beer-hall picnic tables with top-shelf acoustics—perfect for the band’s melodic low-end and falsetto high notes.

ScoreBig lists seats without fees and takes 10 percent off with code TICKETNEWS10; walk-up tickets at the Eagle taco window include house-made salsa.

Expect mountain shout-outs and a banjo-sample mash-up unique to “Beer City USA.”

Shop for Balu Brigada tickets at The Grey Eagle on November 3 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Balu Brigada tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.