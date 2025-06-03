Ticketnews Ads
Balu Brigada tickets on sale in Asheville at The Grey Eagle

Balu Brigada (Image via the band's official website)

Balu Brigada tickets on sale in Asheville at The Grey Eagle

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page26 seconds ago

Balu Brigada hits Asheville’s The Grey Eagle on Nov. 3 2025. The 550-cap listening room pairs beer-hall picnic tables with top-shelf acoustics—perfect for the band’s melodic low-end and falsetto high notes.

ScoreBig lists seats without fees and takes 10 percent off with code TICKETNEWS10; walk-up tickets at the Eagle taco window include house-made salsa.

Expect mountain shout-outs and a banjo-sample mash-up unique to “Beer City USA.”

ScoreBig 10% off for TicketNews readers

Shop for Balu Brigada tickets at The Grey Eagle on November 3 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Balu Brigada tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Tickets On Sale

Other Tickets On Sale News from Ticketnews.com

Blue Rodeo tickets on sale in Calgary at Jubilee Auditorium

Madeline Page 7 seconds ago
Read More
Blippi Live tickets on sale in Salem at Elsinore Theatre

Blippi Live tickets on sale in Salem at Elsinore Theatre

Madeline Page 13 seconds ago
Read More
Balu Brigada tickets on sale in Jacksonville at Five Points Theatre

Balu Brigada tickets on sale in Jacksonville at Five Points Theatre

Madeline Page 19 seconds ago
Read More