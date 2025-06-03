Balu Brigada tickets on sale in Chicago at Thalia Hall

Balu Brigada (Image via the band's official website)

Balu Brigada brings Kiwi pop swagger to Chicago’s Thalia Hall on Oct. 22 2025. The landmark Pilsen music hall turns 1 000 tallboys and a century-old balcony into a dance-floor laboratory for hits “2 Spicy” and “How It Would End.”

Grab tickets via Thalia’s box office or ScoreBig—where Chicagoans avoid surprise fees and knock 10 percent off with code TICKETNEWS10.

Doors 7 p.m.; grab empanadas across 18th Street and be back in time for the brothers’ tongue-in-cheek crowd-surf to closer “Far From Home.”

Shop for Balu Brigada tickets at Thalia Hall on October 22 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Balu Brigada tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.