Balu Brigada tickets on sale in D.C. at 9:30 Club

Balu Brigada (Image via the band's official website)

Balu Brigada brings synth-pop swagger to the legendary 9:30 Club on Nov. 1 2025 (6 p.m. early show). Ranked by Rolling Stone as America’s top club, the room’s four-bar layout is ideal for dancing to “OH!” under balcony-edge bass bins.

Tickets? Skip fees with ScoreBig and save 10 percent using code TICKETNEWS10. The 9:30 box office on V Street opens at noon for paper keepsakes.

Metro Green/Yellow U-Street stop is steps away; half-smokes at Ben’s Chili Bowl make perfect pre-gig fuel.

