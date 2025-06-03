Ticketnews Ads
Balu Brigada tickets on sale in Detroit at El Club

Balu Brigada (Image via the band's official website)

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page39 seconds ago

Balu Brigada turns Southwest Detroit’s El Club into a neon-soaked groove box Oct. 24 2025. The 400-cap room’s Funktion-One system will flex on single “Nightvision.”

Secure tickets with no hidden fees at ScoreBig

The band hits at 9 p.m.; stay late for a DJ set curated by the Beasley brothers featuring Motown deep cuts.

