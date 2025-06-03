Balu Brigada tickets on sale in Detroit at El Club

Balu Brigada (Image via the band's official website)

Balu Brigada turns Southwest Detroit’s El Club into a neon-soaked groove box Oct. 24 2025. The 400-cap room’s Funktion-One system will flex on single “Nightvision.”

The band hits at 9 p.m.; stay late for a DJ set curated by the Beasley brothers featuring Motown deep cuts.

