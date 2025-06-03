Balu Brigada tickets on sale in Jacksonville at Five Points Theatre

Ticketnews Ads
Balu Brigada brings its U.S. finale to Jacksonville’s Five Points Theatre on Nov. 6 2025. The 750-seat Art-Deco cinema—reborn as a live-music space—will reverberate with “Nightvision” bass drops and closing-night surprises.

Lock in seats at ScoreBig for no hidden fees and 10 percent off with code TICKETNEWS10, or at the Riverside venue box office.

Arrive early for bohemian eats along Lomax Street, then stick around to meet the band at the lobby merch table.

