Balu Brigada tickets on sale in L.A. at Fonda Theatre

Balu Brigada (Image via the band's official website)

Balu Brigada brings Kiwi cool to Hollywood’s Fonda Theatre on Oct. 9 2025. The 1 200-cap Art Deco venue will pulse with synth-bass swagger as brothers Henry and Pierre Beasley perform dance-floor bops “2 Spicy” and “How It Would End.”

Secure tickets at the Fonda box office or ScoreBig, which lists every seat with no hidden fees and 10 percent off via code TICKETNEWS10.

Doors at 8 p.m.; rooftop bar sunsets over the Capitol dome are free with GA entry. Metro Red Line Hollywood/Vine keeps parking stress-free on a Thursday night.

Shop for Balu Brigada tickets at Fonda Theatre on October 9 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Balu Brigada tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.