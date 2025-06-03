Ticketnews Ads
Balu Brigada tickets on sale in Montréal at Théâtre Fairmount

Balu Brigada (Image via the band's official website)

Balu Brigada crosses the border for an Oct. 27 2025 show at Mile-End gem Théâtre Fairmount. The 575-cap art-deco space sets a velvet backdrop for slick falsettos and talk-box solos.

Buy tickets fee-free via ScoreBig—take 10 percent off with TICKETNEWS10—or at Fairmount’s casse-croûte box office.

Doors 7 :30 p.m.; try a St-Viateur bagel pre-show and prepare for a bilingual shout-out during “Designer.”

Shop for Balu Brigada tickets at Théâtre Fairmount on October 27 2025

