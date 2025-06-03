Ticketnews Ads
Balu Brigada (Image via the band's official website)

Balu Brigada tickets on sale in Portland at Wonder Ballroom

Balu Brigada turns Northeast Portland into a funk-pop dance floor at Wonder Ballroom on Oct. 12 2025. The Kiwi duo’s elastic bass lines and falsetto croons will reverberate through the former Masonic hall’s hardwood auditorium.

Tickets are on sale—choose ScoreBig for no hidden fees and 10 percent off with promo code TICKETNEWS10, or snag them at the Wonder box office.

Ride the Rose Quarter MAX, grab Salt & Straw a block away, and prepare for a confetti-burst finale timed to “Designer.”

