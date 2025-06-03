Balu Brigada tickets on sale in Portland at Wonder Ballroom

Balu Brigada (Image via the band's official website)

Balu Brigada turns Northeast Portland into a funk-pop dance floor at Wonder Ballroom on Oct. 12 2025. The Kiwi duo’s elastic bass lines and falsetto croons will reverberate through the former Masonic hall’s hardwood auditorium.

Tickets are on sale—choose ScoreBig for no hidden fees and 10 percent off with promo code TICKETNEWS10, or snag them at the Wonder box office.

Ride the Rose Quarter MAX, grab Salt & Straw a block away, and prepare for a confetti-burst finale timed to “Designer.”

Shop for Balu Brigada tickets at Wonder Ballroom on October 12 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Balu Brigada tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.