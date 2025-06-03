Ticketnews Ads
Balu Brigada tickets on sale in San Francisco at The Independent

Balu Brigada (Image via the band's official website)

Balu Brigada tickets on sale in San Francisco at The Independent

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page49 seconds ago

Balu Brigada hits the 500-cap Independent on Oct. 10 2025 (10 p.m. late show), delivering neon-lit pop grooves to Divisadero Street night-owls. Fans can expect sticky-sweet hooks, talkbox solos and New Zealand banter between brothers Henry and Pierre.

ScoreBig offers fee-free tickets plus a 10 percent discount with code TICKETNEWS10, or buy from the venue box office after 2 p.m.

The Independent’s famed Meyer Sound rig and craft-beer taps make it a bucket-list stop for emerging alt-pop acts; arrive early for Nopa falafel two doors down.

ScoreBig 10% off for TicketNews readers

Shop for Balu Brigada tickets at The Independent on October 10 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Balu Brigada tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Tickets On Sale

Other Tickets On Sale News from Ticketnews.com

Balu Brigada tickets on sale in Salt Lake City at The Grand

Balu Brigada tickets on sale in Salt Lake City at The Grand

Madeline Page 6 seconds ago
Read More
Balu Brigada tickets on sale in Seattle at The Crocodile

Balu Brigada tickets on sale in Seattle at The Crocodile

Madeline Page 11 seconds ago
Read More
Balu Brigada tickets on sale in Portland at Wonder Ballroom

Balu Brigada tickets on sale in Portland at Wonder Ballroom

Madeline Page 44 seconds ago
Read More