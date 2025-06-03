Balu Brigada tickets on sale in San Francisco at The Independent

Balu Brigada (Image via the band's official website)

Balu Brigada hits the 500-cap Independent on Oct. 10 2025 (10 p.m. late show), delivering neon-lit pop grooves to Divisadero Street night-owls. Fans can expect sticky-sweet hooks, talkbox solos and New Zealand banter between brothers Henry and Pierre.

The Independent’s famed Meyer Sound rig and craft-beer taps make it a bucket-list stop for emerging alt-pop acts; arrive early for Nopa falafel two doors down.

