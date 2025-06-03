Balu Brigada tickets on sale in Seattle at The Crocodile
Balu Brigada caps their U.S. club sprint at Seattle’s Crocodile on Oct. 14 2025 (8 p.m.). The storied Belltown venue—reborn with a state-of-the-art 750-cap showroom—has hosted Nirvana and Lizzo; now it’s Kiwi time.
Tickets are available via the Croc’s box office or ScoreBig, where Emerald City fans avoid hidden costs and claim 10 percent off with code TICKETNEWS10.
Expect a set heavy on new EP Inside Your Head, plus a covers mash-up paying tribute to Seattle icons Pearl Jam and ODESZA.
