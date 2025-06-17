Ticketnews Ads
Beauty and The Beast tickets on sale in Buffalo at Shea’s PAC

Madeline Page

Beauty and The Beast twirls into Shea’s Performing Arts Center in Buffalo, New York, for two enchanting performances: Aug. 20, 2025, at 7 p.m. and a family-friendly matinee on Aug. 24 at 1 p.m. The beloved Disney musical brings its iconic score—“Be Our Guest,” “Gaston,” “Beauty and the Beast”—to the ornate Shea’s stage, complete with lavish costumes and magical stage effects.

Tickets are available now through the theater’s box office and ScoreBig, where theatergoers enjoy transparent pricing with no surprise fees.

This national tour revives the original Broadway choreography and Alan Menken’s award-winning music, creating a spellbinding night for both first-timers and lifelong fans. Shea’s expansive proscenium and gilded interior amplify big ensemble numbers, while the venue’s modern acoustics ensure every lyric rings clear.

Buffalo audiences have embraced large-scale Disney tours in recent seasons, making early purchase essential—especially for the popular Sunday matinee. Whether you’re introducing young theatergoers to their first show or reliving Belle’s timeless story, these August dates are poised to sell quickly.

