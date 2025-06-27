Beauty and the Beast tickets on sale in Buffalo at Shea’s Performing Arts Center

The beloved Disney classic Beauty and the Beast enchants Buffalo’s Shea’s Performing Arts Center Aug. 20-24, 2025, for a limited nine-show run. The lavish stage adaptation features Alan Menken’s Oscar-winning score—“Be Our Guest,” “Belle,” “Gaston”—plus Broadway-only numbers and dazzling new choreography.

Tickets for every performance are on sale now. Western New Yorkers can purchase in person at Shea’s box office, yet many choose ScoreBig, which offers Broadway-caliber seats with no hidden ticket fees.

Shea’s 3,019-seat rococo palace, opened in 1926, provides an opulent backdrop for twirling ball gowns, a towering library set and the show-stopping enchanted rose. The touring production arrives fresh from a London revival praised for updated puppetry that brings Lumière, Cogsworth and Mrs. Potts to life.

Families can pair the matinees with nearby Canalside attractions, while evening shows are perfect for date night on Restaurant Row. Parking is plentiful in the Shea’s garage or along Main Street with NFTA Metro Rail service steps away.

