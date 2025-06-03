‘Beetlejuice the Musical’ to Play Third Engagement on Broadway this Fall

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice — the beloved musical is officially returning to the Main Stem for a third engagement this fall.

“Beeee…very excited, because the third time’s the charm!” the musical said in a statement on its website. “After haunting theatres all over North America, the national tour of BEETLEJUICE arrives at its final resting place: Broadway!”

Beetlejuice the Musical will play Broadway’s Palace Theatre for a 13-week limited engagement, kicking-off on October 8. It will close after a three-year, 88-city run on January 3, 2026. The musical — adapted from Tim Burton’s cult-favorite 1988 film by book writers Scott Brown, Anthony King, and Eddie Perfect — will be directed by Tony Award-winner Alex Timbers and choreographed by Connor Gallagher.

The musical, described as a “hilariously demented musical,” tells the story of the “strange and unusual” teenager Lydia Deetz, who meets a recently deceased couple and the one and only Beetlejuice — a demon “with a thing for stripes.”

While Justin Collette and Madison Mosley are currently in the lead roles of Beetlejuice and Lydia for the national run, casting for the final Broadway engagement has not been revealed at this time.

Find tickets via the musical’s official website. Fans can also score resale tickets and avoid service fees via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).