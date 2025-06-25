Beetlejuice tickets on sale in New York at Palace Theatre

Beetlejuice – The Musical summons more “Day-O” delights to Broadway’s Palace Theatre this fall with prime performances on Nov. 1 and Nov. 5, 2025. The fan-favorite adaptation of Tim Burton’s 1988 classic blends gut-busting comedy, pop-punk hooks and retina-popping stagecraft, earning eight Tony nominations and a legion of cosplaying devotees.

Tickets for both dates are alive—ha!—now. Shoppers can visit the Palace box office or secure seats via ScoreBig, where transparent pricing keeps ghosts and hidden fees out of your wallet.

Alex Timbers’ production amps up the after-life antics with shape-shifting sets, gravity-defying illusions and show-stoppers like “The Whole Being Dead Thing” that turn theater aisles into a dance party. The nuanced story of grief and found family resonates beneath the neon-green chaos, making it a surprisingly heartfelt night out.

With the Palace newly reopened after years of renovation—and Beetlejuice fans famous for repeat visits—expect brisk sales as Halloween buzz lingers into November. Whether you’re a first-time “bio-exorcist” or returning for more sand-worm fun, now’s the time to lock in seats.

Upcoming performances