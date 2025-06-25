Black Flag tickets on sale in Ferndale at The Loving Touch

Black Flag storms into The Loving Touch in Ferndale, Michigan, on Nov. 6 2025 for an intimate club set that promises the raw energy that defined West-Coast punk. With founding guitarist Greg Ginn leading the charge, the band’s razor-sharp riffs and socially charged lyrics will shake the cozy 400-cap room to its rafters.

Tickets are live now.

Formed in Hermosa Beach in 1976, Black Flag helped write the hardcore playbook with classics like “Rise Above” and “Nervous Breakdown.” The group’s relentless DIY touring ethos inspired generations of punk and metal acts. Seeing these songs in a sweat-soaked club—rather than a festival field—re-creates the scene’s gritty roots and puts die-hards right on the barricade.

Ferndale’s walkable downtown, minutes from Detroit proper, offers pre-show craft-beer spots and late-night eats, making this a full-evening pilgrimage for Motor City punks. Don’t wait: a venue this size will hit capacity fast once the word spreads.

