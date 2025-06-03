Ticketnews Ads
Blippi Live tickets on sale in Salem at Elsinore Theatre

Blippi Live (Image via Blippi's official YouTube account)

Blippi Live zooms into Salem’s Elsinore Theatre on June 1 2025 for a 1 p.m. family matinee. The energetic, bow-tied YouTube sensation brings an interactive educational adventure packed with sing-alongs to “The Excavator Song,” dazzling LED scenery and on-stage surprises that keep preschoolers dancing.

Tickets are available at the Elsinore box office and through ScoreBig, which shows every price with zero hidden fees. Use code TICKETNEWS10 at checkout for an instant 10 percent discount.

Built in 1926, the 1 200-seat Elsinore features castle-style architecture and booster cushions for little fans. Doors open noon; lobby concessions sell kid-friendly snack packs and Blippi light wands before the curtain rises.

Shop for Blippi Live tickets at Elsinore Theatre on June 1 2025

get 10% off on Blippi Live tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

