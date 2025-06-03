Blippi Live tickets on sale in Salem at Elsinore Theatre

Blippi Live (Image via Blippi's official YouTube account)

Blippi Live zooms into Salem’s Elsinore Theatre on June 1 2025 for a 1 p.m. family matinee. The energetic, bow-tied YouTube sensation brings an interactive educational adventure packed with sing-alongs to “The Excavator Song,” dazzling LED scenery and on-stage surprises that keep preschoolers dancing.

Tickets are available at the Elsinore box office and through ScoreBig, which shows every price with zero hidden fees.

Built in 1926, the 1 200-seat Elsinore features castle-style architecture and booster cushions for little fans. Doors open noon; lobby concessions sell kid-friendly snack packs and Blippi light wands before the curtain rises.

