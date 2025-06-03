Blue Rodeo tickets on sale in Brandon at Keystone Centre

Blue Rodeo (Image via the band's official website)

Blue Rodeo heads west down the Trans-Canada to Brandon’s Westoba Place inside the Keystone Centre on Oct. 18, 2025. The 5,000-seat rink will echo with “Hasn’t Hit Me Yet,” “Side of the Road” and fiddle-laced new tune “Floating on a Fever.”

Doors 7 p.m.; local duo Doc Walker opens with acoustic Manitoba anthems. Parking is free, and Wheat City craft-beer tents line the concourse.

Doors 7 p.m.; local duo Doc Walker opens with acoustic Manitoba anthems. Parking is free, and Wheat City craft-beer tents line the concourse.

