Blue Rodeo tickets on sale in Calgary at Jubilee Auditorium

Blue Rodeo (Image via the band's official website)

Blue Rodeo returns to Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium for back-to-back nights Oct. 1–2 2025. The Canadian country-rock legends—fronted by Jim Cuddy and Greg Keelor—will weave classics “Try,” “Lost Together” and fresh cuts from 2024’s Many a Mile into a two-hour sing-along steeped in prairie harmonies.

Tickets are on sale.

The 2 523-seat hall boasts pristine acoustics, a horseshoe balcony and LRT Banff Trail station a short stroll away. VIP packages add a pre-show Q&A and signed tour lithograph.

