Ticketnews Ads
Blue Rodeo tickets on sale in Calgary at Jubilee Auditorium

Blue Rodeo (Image via the band's official website)

Blue Rodeo tickets on sale in Calgary at Jubilee Auditorium

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page57 seconds ago

Blue Rodeo returns to Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium for back-to-back nights Oct. 1–2 2025. The Canadian country-rock legends—fronted by Jim Cuddy and Greg Keelor—will weave classics “Try,” “Lost Together” and fresh cuts from 2024’s Many a Mile into a two-hour sing-along steeped in prairie harmonies.

Tickets are on sale. While the Jubilee box office welcomes walk-ups, fans can secure seats on ScoreBig with no hidden service charges and save 10 percent using code TICKETNEWS10.

The 2 523-seat hall boasts pristine acoustics, a horseshoe balcony and LRT Banff Trail station a short stroll away. VIP packages add a pre-show Q&A and signed tour lithograph.

ScoreBig 10% off for TicketNews readers

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Blue Rodeo tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Tickets On Sale

Other Tickets On Sale News from Ticketnews.com

Blue Rodeo tickets on sale in Sault Ste. Marie at GFL Memorial Gardens

Blue Rodeo tickets on sale in Sault Ste. Marie at GFL Memorial Gardens

Madeline Page 7 seconds ago
Read More
Blue Rodeo tickets on sale in Thunder Bay at Community Auditorium

Blue Rodeo tickets on sale in Thunder Bay at Community Auditorium

Madeline Page 13 seconds ago
Read More
Blue Rodeo tickets on sale in Brandon at Keystone Centre

Blue Rodeo tickets on sale in Brandon at Keystone Centre

Madeline Page 20 seconds ago
Read More