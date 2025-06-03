Blue Rodeo tickets on sale in Edmonton at Jubilee Auditorium

Blue Rodeo (Image via the band's official website)

Blue Rodeo heads north to Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium for Oct. 4–5 2025 shows, delivering roots-rock storytelling that has soundtracked Canadian road trips for 35 years.

ScoreBig lists every seat fee-free; apply code TICKETNEWS10 for 10 percent off, or visit the 114 Street box office.

The 2 500-seat theatre’s warm wood interior and resident Meyer Sound system amplify Keelor’s raspy baritone on “Hasn’t Hit Me Yet.” LRT University Station sits across the way, and on-site parking is plentiful.

