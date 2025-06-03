Ticketnews Ads
Blue Rodeo tickets on sale in Halifax at Scotiabank Centre

Blue Rodeo (Image via the band's official website)

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page1 minute ago

Blue Rodeo sails into Halifax’s Scotiabank Centre on Nov. 8, 2025. The 10,500-seat arena—perched above the harbour—will resound with sea-breeze takes on “Ocean Blue.”

Tickets are available through the venue box office or ScoreBig, where Bluenosers pay transparent prices and shave 10 percent with code TICKETNEWS10.

The MetroLink and ferry terminals sit steps away; don’t miss lobster-roll concessions on the lower concourse.

