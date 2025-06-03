Blue Rodeo tickets on sale in Kelowna at Prospera Place

Blue Rodeo (Image via the band's official website)

Blue Rodeo rolls into Kelowna’s Prospera Place on Oct. 11, 2025, turning the Okanagan Valley’s hockey barn into an evening of roots-rock nostalgia. Expect Cuddy’s honeyed tenor on “After the Rain” and Keelor’s growl on “Lost Together,” backed by pedal-steel ace Jimmy Bowskill.

Tickets are available through the Prospera Place box office or ScoreBig. Choose ScoreBig for transparent pricing and 10 percent off with code TICKETNEWS10.

The 6,800-seat arena sits on the Lake Okanagan waterfront; fans can stroll downtown wineries before doors at 6 p.m. Local Indigenous artist Syilx will open with a land-acknowledgment song, exclusive to Kelowna.

