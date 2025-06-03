Ticketnews Ads
Blue Rodeo tickets on sale in Moncton at Avenir Centre

Blue Rodeo (Image via the band's official website)

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page5 minutes ago

Blue Rodeo lights up Moncton’s Avenir Centre on Nov. 7, 2025. The 8,800-seat bowl will echo with “Til I Am Myself Again,” and the band hints at adding local fiddler Samantha Robichaud for an Acadian-flavoured encore.

Tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster and ScoreBig. Choose ScoreBig for no hidden fees and 10 percent off with code TICKETNEWS10.

Located downtown, Avenir offers attached parking and a pedway to Main-Street bars for post-show poutine.

