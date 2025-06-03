Blue Rodeo tickets on sale in Saint John at TD Station
Blue Rodeo closes its fall run at Saint John’s TD Station on Nov. 9, 2025. Jim Cuddy has promised “an east-coast kitchen-party finale” featuring fiddle guest Ashley MacIsaac on “Head Over Heels.”
Tickets? Head to ScoreBig for no hidden fees and 10% off with code TICKETNEWS10, or visit TD Station’s box office on Station Street.
Doors 6 p.m.; arrive early to sample Moosehead pints and maple-bacon popcorn. Harbour Passage boardwalk views await post-show strolls.
