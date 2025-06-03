Ticketnews Ads
Blue Rodeo tickets on sale in Sault Ste. Marie at GFL Memorial Gardens

Blue Rodeo (Image via the band's official website)

Blue Rodeo tickets on sale in Sault Ste. Marie at GFL Memorial Gardens

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page2 minutes ago

Blue Rodeo brings its cross-Canada tour to GFL Memorial Gardens on Oct. 23, 2025. The Soo’s 4,500-seat arena offers an up-close feel for early-era gem “Rain Down on Me.”

Buy tickets fee-free via ScoreBig—redeem 10% off with code TICKETNEWS10—or visit the arena box office on Huron Street.

Doors 7 p.m.; Algoma University students host a pre-show Indigenous artisans market in the concourse.

ScoreBig 10% off for TicketNews readers

Shop for Blue Rodeo tickets at GFL Memorial Gardens on October 23, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Blue Rodeo tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Tickets On Sale

Other Tickets On Sale News from Ticketnews.com

Blue Rodeo tickets on sale in Saint John at TD Station

Blue Rodeo tickets on sale in Saint John at TD Station

Madeline Page 2 minutes ago
Read More
Blue Rodeo tickets on sale in Halifax at Scotiabank Centre

Blue Rodeo tickets on sale in Halifax at Scotiabank Centre

Madeline Page 2 minutes ago
Read More
Blue Rodeo tickets on sale in Moncton at Avenir Centre

Blue Rodeo tickets on sale in Moncton at Avenir Centre

Madeline Page 2 minutes ago
Read More