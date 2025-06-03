Blue Rodeo tickets on sale in Sault Ste. Marie at GFL Memorial Gardens

Blue Rodeo (Image via the band's official website)

Blue Rodeo brings its cross-Canada tour to GFL Memorial Gardens on Oct. 23, 2025. The Soo’s 4,500-seat arena offers an up-close feel for early-era gem “Rain Down on Me.”

Buy tickets fee-free via ScoreBig—redeem 10% off with code TICKETNEWS10—or visit the arena box office on Huron Street.

Doors 7 p.m.; Algoma University students host a pre-show Indigenous artisans market in the concourse.

