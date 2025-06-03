Blue Rodeo tickets on sale in Thunder Bay at Community Auditorium

Blue Rodeo (Image via the band's official website)

Blue Rodeo makes a Lake Superior stop at Thunder Bay Community Auditorium on Oct. 21, 2025. The 1,500-seat hall’s cedar-clad walls and Meyer sound promise pristine acoustics for soaring duet “You’re Everywhere.”

Tickets are on sale via the TBCA box office or ScoreBig, where fans dodge hidden fees and enjoy 10 percent off with TICKETNEWS10.

Doors 6 :30 p.m.; local folk-rockers The Honest Heart Collective open, and a lobby silent auction supports the Thunder Bay Food Bank.

