Blue Rodeo tickets on sale in Victoria at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

Blue Rodeo (Image via the band's official website)

Blue Rodeo brings three decades of Canadian country-rock classics to Victoria’s Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre on Oct. 9, 2025. Frontmen Jim Cuddy and Greg Keelor will weave beloved hits “Try,” “Five Days in May” and new material from 2024’s Many a Mile into a two-hour sing-along backed by pedal-steel shimmer and soaring harmony vocals.

The 7,000-seat arena—steps from downtown’s dining core—boasts pristine sightlines and an L-Acoustics system that makes Keelor’s rasp ring clear to the rafters. Doors open 6 p.m.; arrive early for Island-craft beers on the concourse and a photo-op with the band’s commemorative tour backdrop. VIP packages add a pre-show acoustic set and signed poster.

