Blue Rodeo tickets on sale in Winnipeg at Burton Cummings Theatre

Blue Rodeo settles in for two intimate nights at Winnipeg’s Burton Cummings Theatre, Oct. 16–17, 2025. The 1,600-seat vaudeville palace, named for The Guess Who frontman, lets prairie fans experience “Try,” “Diamond Mine” and fresh tracks like “When You Were Wild” up close amid gilt-plaster walls and vintage opera boxes.

Tickets are on sale now. While the theatre box office offers keepsake hard tickets, most fans buy through ScoreBig to avoid hidden service charges and receive 10 percent off with code TICKETNEWS10.

The band’s long Winnipeg history—including orchestral collaborations—makes these dates special; rumour has it hometown hero Cummings may appear on night two. Doors open 7 p.m.; Tavern United next door pours pre-show pints, and volunteers will collect non-perishable food donations for Harvest Manitoba.

