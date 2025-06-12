Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia Announce Co-headline Tour
Hip-hop heavyweights Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia are joining forces for a co-headlining trek dubbed the “Thuggish-Ruggish-Mafia Tour,” set to bring their rap catalogs to amphitheaters across the United States beginning this August.
The 24-date run kicks off August 21 at Walmart AMP in Rogers, Arkansas, and winds through major outdoor venues from Michigan’s Pine Knob to Florida’s iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre before wrapping Oct. 4 at Toyota Pavilion in Concord, California. Along the way, the tour will hit metropolitan hubs including New York, Dallas, Phoenix and Nashville, giving fans a rare chance to catch the Grammy-winning Cleveland crew and the Oscar-winning Memphis collective on the same stage.
View this post on Instagram
Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, June 13 at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com. Artist presales begin Tuesday, June 10, with additional presales rolling out throughout the week. Fans can also score seats on secondary marketplaces such as Ticket Club, where members save on service fees—find options here: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Tickets | Three 6 Mafia Tickets.
Bone Thugs earned a Grammy for their 1996 smash “Tha Crossroads,” shaping melodic Midwest rap, while Three 6 Mafia became the first hip-hop group to win an Academy Award for Best Original Song with 2006’s “It’s Hard Out Here for a Pimp.” Together, the two trailblazing acts promise a night packed with classic hits and Southern-fried anthems.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony & Three 6 Mafia — The Thuggish-Ruggish-Mafia Tour Dates
|Date
|Venue and City
|Aug. 21, 2025
|Walmart AMP — Rogers, AR
|Aug. 23, 2025
|Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park — Indianapolis, IN
|Aug. 24, 2025
|Pine Knob Music Theatre — Clarkston, MI
|Aug. 28, 2025
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre — St. Louis, MO
|Aug. 29, 2025
|Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre — Tinley Park, IL
|Aug. 31, 2025
|Darien Lake Amphitheater — Darien Center, NY
|Sept. 4, 2025
|Northwell at Jones Beach Theater — Wantagh, NY
|Sept. 5, 2025
|Freedom Mortgage Pavilion — Camden, NJ
|Sept. 6, 2025
|PNC Bank Arts Center — Holmdel, NJ
|Sept. 7, 2025
|Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater — Virginia Beach, VA
|Sept. 10, 2025
|PNC Music Pavilion — Charlotte, NC
|Sept. 12, 2025
|Ascend Amphitheater — Nashville, TN
|Sept. 13, 2025
|Orion Amphitheater — Huntsville, AL
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Ameris Bank Amphitheatre — Alpharetta, GA
|Sept. 18, 2025
|Daily’s Place — Jacksonville, FL
|Sept. 19, 2025
|iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre — West Palm Beach, FL
|Sept. 20, 2025
|MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre — Tampa, FL
|Sept. 25, 2025
|Dos Equis Pavilion — Dallas, TX
|Sept. 27, 2025
|Germania Insurance Amphitheater — Austin, TX
|Sept. 28, 2025
|The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion — Houston, TX
|Oct. 2, 2025
|Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre — Phoenix, AZ
|Oct. 3, 2025
|North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre — Chula Vista, CA
|Oct. 4, 2025
|Toyota Pavilion at Concord — Concord, CA
Links above lead to either official ticketing outlets or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers can claim a free one-year Ticket Club membership by visiting this page and signing up with code “TICKETNEWS.”