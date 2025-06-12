Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia Announce Co-headline Tour

Hip-hop heavyweights Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia are joining forces for a co-headlining trek dubbed the “Thuggish-Ruggish-Mafia Tour,” set to bring their rap catalogs to amphitheaters across the United States beginning this August.

The 24-date run kicks off August 21 at Walmart AMP in Rogers, Arkansas, and winds through major outdoor venues from Michigan’s Pine Knob to Florida’s iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre before wrapping Oct. 4 at Toyota Pavilion in Concord, California. Along the way, the tour will hit metropolitan hubs including New York, Dallas, Phoenix and Nashville, giving fans a rare chance to catch the Grammy-winning Cleveland crew and the Oscar-winning Memphis collective on the same stage.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, June 13 at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com. Artist presales begin Tuesday, June 10, with additional presales rolling out throughout the week. Fans can also score seats on secondary marketplaces such as Ticket Club, where members save on service fees—find options here: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Tickets | Three 6 Mafia Tickets.

Bone Thugs earned a Grammy for their 1996 smash “Tha Crossroads,” shaping melodic Midwest rap, while Three 6 Mafia became the first hip-hop group to win an Academy Award for Best Original Song with 2006’s “It’s Hard Out Here for a Pimp.” Together, the two trailblazing acts promise a night packed with classic hits and Southern-fried anthems.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony & Three 6 Mafia — The Thuggish-Ruggish-Mafia Tour Dates

Date Venue and City Aug. 21, 2025 Walmart AMP — Rogers, AR Aug. 23, 2025 Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park — Indianapolis, IN Aug. 24, 2025 Pine Knob Music Theatre — Clarkston, MI Aug. 28, 2025 Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre — St. Louis, MO Aug. 29, 2025 Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre — Tinley Park, IL Aug. 31, 2025 Darien Lake Amphitheater — Darien Center, NY Sept. 4, 2025 Northwell at Jones Beach Theater — Wantagh, NY Sept. 5, 2025 Freedom Mortgage Pavilion — Camden, NJ Sept. 6, 2025 PNC Bank Arts Center — Holmdel, NJ Sept. 7, 2025 Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater — Virginia Beach, VA Sept. 10, 2025 PNC Music Pavilion — Charlotte, NC Sept. 12, 2025 Ascend Amphitheater — Nashville, TN Sept. 13, 2025 Orion Amphitheater — Huntsville, AL Sept. 14, 2025 Ameris Bank Amphitheatre — Alpharetta, GA Sept. 18, 2025 Daily’s Place — Jacksonville, FL Sept. 19, 2025 iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre — West Palm Beach, FL Sept. 20, 2025 MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre — Tampa, FL Sept. 25, 2025 Dos Equis Pavilion — Dallas, TX Sept. 27, 2025 Germania Insurance Amphitheater — Austin, TX Sept. 28, 2025 The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion — Houston, TX Oct. 2, 2025 Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre — Phoenix, AZ Oct. 3, 2025 North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre — Chula Vista, CA Oct. 4, 2025 Toyota Pavilion at Concord — Concord, CA

