Bonnaroo Cancels 2025 Festival Due to Severe Weather

The 2025 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival was canceled after just one day due to severe weather and worsening site conditions. Organizers announced the decision Friday evening, citing heavy rainfall and a forecast calling for continued storms through the weekend.

The announcement was made on Bonnaroo’s social media platforms and official website. According to festival officials, the National Weather Service predicted “significant and steady precipitation” that would further deteriorate camping areas and evacuation routes at the Great Stage Park site in Manchester, Tennessee.

“We are beyond gutted, but we must make the safest decision and cancel the remainder of Bonnaroo,” organizers said in a statement.

The festival, which opened Thursday, had already delayed performances on Friday as storms moved through the area. Sets from artists including Mannequin Pussy, Slightly Stoopid, and Ginger Root were called off earlier in the day. As conditions worsened, fans were asked to evacuate parts of the site and seek shelter.

Bonnaroo also announced details regarding ticket refunds. All single-day tickets and parking passes for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday purchased through Front Gate Tickets will be fully refunded. Four-day ticket holders and those who purchased four-day camping accommodations will receive a 75% refund.

The festival kicked off its 2025 edition on June 12, with performances from headliner Luke Combs, Marcus King, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Insane Clown Posse, and among others. Scheduled headliners for the weekend included Tyler, The Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, Hozier, Vampire Weekend, Queens of the Stone Age, Justice, and Glass Animals.

This marks the third time in the festival’s history that Bonnaroo has been canceled. The event did not take place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was called off again in 2021 because of flooding from Hurricane Ida.

Organizers closed their statement by thanking fans for their support and patience. “We have put our hearts and souls into making this weekend the most special one of the year and cannot express how crushed we are to have to make this decision,” the statement read.

“Thank you in advance for your patience, your positivity, and your unfailing Bonnaroovian spirit.”