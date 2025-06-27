Boris tickets on sale in Chicago at Metro

Boris performing in Australia in 2012, black and white photo of all 3 band members on stage | Photo credit: Gwendolyn Lee via Wikimedia Commons

Japanese noise-rock titans Boris return to Chicago’s legendary Metro on Nov. 9, 2025, for an earsplitting one-off in support of their new LP Heavy Rocks ’25. Known for shape-shifting sets that veer from sludge metal to dream-pop in a single riff, the trio—Wata, Atsuo and Takeshi—promise a career-spanning evening that will shake Wrigleyville’s historic venue to its foundation.

Chicago has long been a second home for Boris; their 2019 show at Thalia Hall sold out in hours, and they filmed live tracks at Metro for a deluxe reissue of Pink. Expect surprises such as dual-drum breakdowns or a Sunn O))) cameo—the band’s collaborative history is famously unpredictable.

Doors open at 7 p.m.; music starts at 8 p.m. Arrive early for coveted tour-only vinyl and Metro’s craft-beer selection. The Clark & Addison CTA stop is two blocks away for an easy ride home after the feedback fades.

