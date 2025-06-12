From Bourbon Legends to Phish: Bourbon & Beyond Unveils 2025 Food, Drink, Music Plans

Tastes of Louisville with Chef Noam Bilitzer, Edward Lee, and Allen Stone | Photo by @nathanzucker via Danny Wimmer Presents

Bourbon & Beyond is set to return to Louisville, Kentucky, for its seventh edition this September, promising a powerhouse mix of music, food, and spirits that continues to push the boundaries of festival experiences.

Running from September 11-14 at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center, the event—produced by Danny Wimmer Presents—builds on a record-breaking 2024 with expanded programming, a world-class lineup, and immersive culinary and bourbon activations.

Culinary & Spirits Talent Announced

In addition to more than 120 music artists performing across five stages, this year’s festival will spotlight a star-studded roster of chefs and spirits experts leading the Fork & Flask curated by Kroger Stage. Food Network personalities Chef Chris Santos (Chopped) and Chef Edward Lee (The Mind of a Chef) return as hosts, bringing along celebrated chefs like Claudette Zepeda, Esther Choi, and Anthony Lamas. Bourbon-focused programming will be guided by expert Amanda Freitag (Top Chef, Chopped) and Kroger’s Chris Blandford.

More than 50 culinary and spirits professionals are on tap, including bourbon industry heavyweights such as Preston Van Winkle (Old Rip Van Winkle), Bruce Russell (Wild Turkey), and Freddie Noe (James B. Beam), alongside well-known names like Fred Minnick, Carrie Van Winkle, and celebrity guests Jim Gaffigan and Elizabeth Banks. Programming will include live podcast tapings, bourbon panels, and even a father-in-law/son-in-law cooking session with NFL great Terry Bradshaw and Chef Noah Hester.

Workshops and demos are scheduled daily from 1–7 p.m., with additional details to be announced soon.

Bourbon-Centric Activations

True to its name, Bourbon & Beyond will immerse attendees in Kentucky’s legendary bourbon culture. Key attractions include:

Kroger Big Bourbon Bar : Live bluegrass, line dancing, and top-shelf bourbon.

: Live bluegrass, line dancing, and top-shelf bourbon. Chris Picks MiniBar : Curated single-barrel selections.

: Curated single-barrel selections. The Hunter’s Club : Rare and vintage bourbons.

: Rare and vintage bourbons. Jack Daniel’s Sports Bar and Char House: A relaxed oasis amid the action.

The festival also supports local agriculture with a renewed focus on Kentucky Proud products, showcasing regional ingredients and producers.

A Star-Studded Music Lineup

This year’s music lineup is equally robust. Thursday kicks off with The Lumineers, Benson Boone, and a highly anticipated reunion set from Alabama Shakes. Friday features a rare festival appearance from Phish, performing two full sets—their first Louisville appearance in 30 years—along with Khruangbin and Joe Bonamassa.

Saturday brings Sturgill Simpson (performing as Johnny Blue Skies), Jack White, and Vance Joy, while Noah Kahan, Goo Goo Dolls, and Megan Moroney close out the weekend on Sunday.

Additional standout acts include Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band, Foreigner (on one of their final farewell tour stops), Third Eye Blind, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, TV on the Radio, and Cage the Elephant.

| READ: Jack White, Phish, and Sturgill Simpson Lead Bourbon & Beyond Lineup |

New for 2025

Bourbon & Beyond has introduced several updates to elevate the fan experience:

New RV camping at the University of Louisville.

at the University of Louisville. Expanded MINT VIP structure with improved amenities.

structure with improved amenities. Dedicated towel/chair zones and more picnic seating in GA.

and more picnic seating in GA. Improved stage layout to reduce sound bleed.

to reduce sound bleed. Updated rideshare access for easier arrivals and departures.

for easier arrivals and departures. Battle of the Strings competition offers unsigned bluegrass bands a chance to perform live at the festival, with finals held June 21 at The Fox Den.

Students with a .edu email can access discounted passes through FEVO, and hotel packages, including the Phish Phriday option at the Galt House, are still available.

Festival Legacy and Economic Impact

Now recognized globally—named Pollstar’s Global 2025 Festival of the Year—Bourbon & Beyond continues to cement Louisville’s place on the national festival map. In 2024, the festival welcomed more than 210,000 fans and contributed significantly to the city’s economy. A recent 10-year deal between DWP and Kentucky Venues ensures that Bourbon & Beyond and sister event Louder Than Life will remain in Louisville through 2035.

Passes for Bourbon & Beyond 2025 are available now via BourbonAndBeyond.com, with installment plans offered through Shop Pay. Options include 4-Day and Single-Day GA, Mint VIP, and Angel’s Envy Beyond VIP.

As Chef Chris Santos puts it: “We’re crafting a lineup of chefs that celebrate bourbon in the most delicious and daring way possible, where every sip feels like a high-five and every bite is a thrilling encore.”