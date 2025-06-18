Brad Paisley tickets on sale in Edmonton at Rogers Place

Brad Paisley (Image via ScoreBig)

Brad Paisley saddles up Rogers Place in Edmonton on Nov. 7, 2025, for a 7:30 p.m. show packed with honky-tonk humor and Telecaster fireworks. The three-time Grammy winner brings chart-toppers “Mud on the Tires” and “Whiskey Lullaby” to the Oilers’ cutting-edge arena, where a colossal high-definition halo board ensures every upper-bowl fan catches his lightning-fast fretwork.

Paisley’s latest single “So Many Summers” previews a forthcoming studio album that leans into the witty wordplay and virtuosic guitar solos his Canadian followers adore. Expect cameos from tour opener Jimmie Allen and the return of Paisley’s signature live video gags, including fan-submitted selfies splashed across the big screen.

Rogers Place, located in downtown Edmonton’s pedestrian-friendly ICE District, offers ample parking, light-rail access and post-show nightlife from rooftop patios to craft-beer halls. Plan a full Friday night of boot-stomping country and city-view selfies.

