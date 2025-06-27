Brandy headlines an R&B all-star night at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Oct. 31, 2025, joined by fellow ’90s icons Monica and Kelly Rowland plus chart-topping newcomer Muni Long. The Halloween-evening bill features four powerhouse vocalists performing their greatest hits—from Brandy’s “The Boy Is Mine” to Rowland’s Destiny’s Child classics and Long’s viral smash “Hrs & Hrs.”

Tickets are on sale now. While the arena box office is one option, many fans prefer ScoreBig, which lists seats to major events with no hidden ticket fees.

This hometown date is especially meaningful: Brandy filmed her debut “I Wanna Be Down” video in Atlanta, and Monica was born just a few miles from the arena. Expect surprise collaborations, costume-party vibes and a sing-along worthy of the city’s deep R&B roots.

State Farm Arena sits downtown beside Centennial Olympic Park and the CNN Center, steps from MARTA rail service. Doors open at 7 p.m. for an 8 p.m. start—arrive early for merch featuring exclusive tour artwork.

Shop for Brandy, Monica, Kelly Rowland & Muni Long tickets at State Farm Arena on October 31, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers: get 10% off on Brandy, Monica, Kelly Rowland & Muni Long tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.