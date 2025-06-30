Brandy, Monica & Kelly Rowland tickets on sale in Hampton at Hampton Coliseum

Brandy, Monica and Kelly Rowland unite for an R&B powerhouse bill at Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, Virginia, on Nov. 23, 2025 at 7 p.m. The three Grammy-winning vocalists—responsible for era-defining hits like “The Boy Is Mine,” “Angel of Mine” and Destiny’s Child’s “Survivor”—share the stage for one night only on the Tidewater coast.

Tickets are on sale now. The Coliseum box office is an option, but savvy fans can lock in seats at ScoreBig, where every order shows final pricing up front—no hidden fees at checkout.

This “Ladies Night”–style lineup blends ’90s and early-2000s nostalgia with each artist’s new material. Brandy’s recent album “b7” earned critical praise for its neo-soul edge, while Monica continues to climb the charts with country-crossover single “Friends.” Kelly Rowland arrives fresh off acting roles and a string of R&B collaborations, ready to unleash her polished live vocals.

Hampton Coliseum’s 9,600-seat arena provides festival-level production in an intimate setting. Expect collaborative medleys—Brandy and Monica have hinted at a live rendition of their iconic duet—and a set list packed with sing-along hooks.

Hampton Roads rarely sees three R&B icons on the same bill. Secure tickets early and plan for a night of powerhouse belts, throwback choreography and pure vocal fireworks.

Shop for Brandy, Monica & Kelly Rowland tickets at Hampton Coliseum on November 23, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Brandy, Monica & Kelly Rowland tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.