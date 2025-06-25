Brandy, Monica & more tickets on sale in Charlotte at Spectrum Center

Brandy, Monica, Kelly Rowland and Muni Long unite for an R&B powerhouse night at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center on Nov. 13 2025. The one-off bill brings together four chart-topping voices responsible for era-defining hits like “The Boy Is Mine,” “Angel of Mine,” “Motivation” and “Hrs & Hrs,” giving Queen City fans a rare chance to hear these anthems under one roof.

Tickets are on sale now.

Expect collaborative moments—think Brandy and Monica revisiting their Grammy-winning duet—as well as individual spotlight sets that showcase each singer’s unique style, from Brandy’s velvety lower register to Kelly Rowland’s pop-leaning hooks. Spectrum Center’s 19 000-seat capacity and state-of-the-art sound make it the ideal backdrop for soulful harmonies and booming live bands.

With only a handful of multi-artist R&B bills slated for the 2025 calendar, this November date is poised to draw fans from across the Carolinas and beyond. Don’t sit on the sideline — arena shows featuring four platinum performers seldom stay in the market for long.

