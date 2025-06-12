Brantley Gilbert tickets on sale in Portsmouth at Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

Brantley Gilbert performing at an event in Phoenix, Arizona | Phpto credit: Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia Commons

Brantley Gilbert will bring his high-octane country-rock show to Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion in Portsmouth, Va., on Sept. 13 2025 at 7 p.m. The open-air waterfront venue is set to echo with chart-toppers like “Bottoms Up” and the platinum anthem “One Hell of an Amen” as Gilbert’s Off the Rails Tour winds through the Mid-Atlantic.

Tickets for the Sept. 13 concert are on sale now. Fans can purchase directly from the pavilion box office or via ScoreBig, which offers seats to major events with no hidden service fees—a welcome break for budget-minded concertgoers.

Gilbert, a two-time Academy of Country Music Award winner, has built a devoted fan base through his gritty lyrics and hard-charging live shows. His Portsmouth stop follows a run of sold-out amphitheaters across the Southeast, underscoring the staying power of an artist who bridges country storytelling with rock-edge energy.

The Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion, nestled along the Elizabeth River, provides sweeping harbor views and an intimate atmosphere for roughly 6,500 fans. Its tiered lawn and covered seating ensure sightlines worthy of Gilbert’s arena-sized production, complete with LED walls and pyrotechnic flourishes.

Whether you’re a lifelong “BG Nation” member or a casual listener looking for a late-summer night out, Portsmouth promises the ultimate sing-along when Brantley Gilbert hits the stage.

