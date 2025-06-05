Breaking Benjamin tickets on sale in Atlantic City at Borgata Event Center

Breaking Benjamin (Image via ScoreBig)

Breaking Benjamin brings its raw, acoustic energy to the Borgata Event Center in Atlantic City, N.J., on July 17, 2025. Fans can expect a stripped-down rendition of their biggest hits in an intimate, unplugged setting that highlights the band’s signature vocals and driving melodies.

Tickets for Breaking Benjamin – Unplugged on July 17 are on sale now.

Long celebrated for electrifying performances across major arenas, Breaking Benjamin offers fans an intimate evening with acoustic versions of songs like “The Diary of Jane” and “Breath.” The unplugged setting showcases the band’s lyrical depth and musicianship like never before.

Atlantic City concertgoers will have a unique opportunity to experience this alternative-rock powerhouse in a more personal setting. With the Borgata’s state-of-the-art sound and lighting, the concert promises to be a memorable summer highlight.

Since their breakthrough in 2002, Breaking Benjamin has sold millions of albums worldwide and earned a reputation for intense live shows. Their acoustic tour offers a fresh take on fan favorites, giving listeners a chance to hear raw vocals and dynamic instrumentation stripped of heavy distortion. This special “Unplugged” arrangement highlights the band’s versatility and connection with the audience.

Don’t miss your chance to see Breaking Benjamin in an intimate setting this July. The Borgata Event Center is known for its luxurious amenities and top-notch acoustics, making it the perfect backdrop for an evening of acoustic rock. Whether you’re a long-time fan or discovering them for the first time, this performance promises a memorable night of powerful melodies and heartfelt lyrics.

