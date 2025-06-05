Breaking Benjamin tickets on sale in McKees Rocks at Roxian Theatre

Breaking Benjamin (Image via ScoreBig)

Breaking Benjamin brings its acoustic “Unplugged” experience to the Roxian Theatre in McKees Rocks, Pa., on July 20, 2025. Fans can anticipate a raw, stripped-down performance that spotlights the band’s emotive vocals and intricate guitar work.

Tickets for Breaking Benjamin – Unplugged on July 20 are on sale now. Purchase at the Roxian Theatre box office or online via ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden service charges.

Renowned for delivering arena-shaking sets, Breaking Benjamin pares down its catalog for an intimate evening of acoustic hits, including songs like “The Diary of Jane” and “Polyamorous.” This Unplugged tour offers aficionados a rare chance to experience the band’s music in its most vulnerable form.

Historic and beloved by local rock enthusiasts, the Roxian Theatre provides an ideal setting for this special performance. With its rich character and stellar acoustics, the venue adds warmth and clarity to every chord and lyric.

Breaking Benjamin’s journey began in 1999, and since then they’ve amassed multiple platinum-selling records and countless sold-out tours. This acoustic stop in McKees Rocks will be a highlight for fans who crave a deeper connection to the melodies and stories behind each song.

Don’t miss the opportunity to see Breaking Benjamin bring their unplugged set to western Pennsylvania this summer. Whether you’re a lifelong follower or newly exploring their music, this evening promises a distinctive storytelling experience through powerful yet delicate sonic landscapes.

