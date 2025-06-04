Breaking Benjamin Unplugged tickets on sale in Atlantic City

Breaking Benjamin (Image via ScoreBig)

Breaking Benjamin will strip back its arena-rock roar for an intimate “Unplugged” set at Borgata Event Center in Atlantic City on July 17, 2025. The Thursday-night performance begins at 8 p.m., giving Jersey Shore rock fans a rare chance to hear chart-toppers like “So Cold,” “The Diary of Jane” and “I Will Not Bow” reimagined with acoustic arrangements and close-up storytelling.

Tickets for the July 17 show are on sale now.

The Grammy-nominated hard-rockers first tested their unplugged chops on a 2021 livestream and have since sprinkled acoustic segments into full-electric tours. Frontman Benjamin Burnley’s unmistakable baritone shines in the stripped-down format, revealing fresh layers in radio staples while spotlighting deep cuts rarely heard on the big stage. Expect anecdotes about the band’s two-decade journey alongside new takes on songs from the platinum-selling Phobia and Ember albums.

Borgata Event Center’s 2,400-seat layout and crisp acoustics are tailor-made for an unplugged evening, combining the intimacy of a club with the production values of a theater. Located inside Atlantic City’s premier resort and casino, the venue lets fans pair the concert with fine dining, gaming or a stroll along the iconic Boardwalk.

Whether you’ve followed Breaking Benjamin since their early 2000s breakthrough or discovered them through recent collaborations with Starset and Diamante, this one-night-only acoustic experience promises new perspectives on familiar favorites.

