Broadway’s ‘Sunset Blvd.’ Announces Final Broadway Extension

The Tony-nominated Broadway revival of “Sunset Blvd.” has announced a final extension to its limited engagement at the St. James Theatre. Originally scheduled to close on July 13, the production will now continue for one additional week, with its final performance set for July 20.

Directed by Jamie Lloyd, the minimalist staging of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 1993 musical stars Nicole Scherzinger in the lead role of Norma Desmond. The revival marks her Broadway debut, and she currently holds a 2025 Tony nomination for Best Leading Actress in a Musical.

The production also features Tom Francis, as Joe Gillis; Grace Hodgett Young, as Betty Schaefer; and David Thaxton as Max Von Mayerling. Jordan Donica is set to join the company as Max beginning June 10.

Since opening, “Sunset Blvd.” has emerged as one of the season’s most celebrated revivals. The production received seven Tony Award nominations on May 1, including Best Revival of a Musical, Best Direction for Lloyd, and nods for its lighting, sound design, and orchestrations. It stands as the most nominated musical revival of the 2024–2025 Broadway season.

The Broadway engagement is produced by The Jamie Lloyd Company, ATG Productions, Michael Harrison for Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals, and Gavin Kalin Productions in association with The Really Useful Group Ltd.

The design team includes set and costume designer Soutra Gilmour, lighting designer Jack Knowles, sound designer Adam Fisher, choreographer Fabian Aloise, and video designers Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom. Alan Williams serves as music supervisor and musical director.

For more information and additional details, theatergoers can visit Broadway’s official “Sunset Blvd” website.