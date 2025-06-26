Burna Boy tickets on sale for Boston’s TD Garden concert

Burna Boy will bring Afrobeats euphoria to TD Garden in Boston on Dec. 3, 2025, at 8:30 p.m., marking his first headline stop in New England’s storied arena.

Tickets are on sale through the TD Garden box office, but fans can bypass service-fee sticker shock by buying via ScoreBig, which posts final-price totals up front. Burna’s 2024 Fenway Park cameo drew 35,000 fans—his own arena date is poised for a quick sell-out.

The Lagos native’s boundary-pushing sound fuses Fela Kuti grooves with contemporary rap and R&B, showcased on smash album “Twice as Tall” and this year’s chart-topping “I Told Them….” Expect horns, talking drums, towering visuals and a Boston-exclusive shout-out to the city’s vibrant Nigerian diaspora.

TD Garden’s North Station location makes commuting simple; grab dinner in the rapidly expanding Hub Hall before doors at 7 p.m. and cap the night with Burna Boy’s uplifting anthem “It’s Plenty.”

