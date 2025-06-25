Burna Boy tickets on sale in Houston at Toyota Center

Burna Boy, the Grammy-winning Afro-fusion trailblazer, sets Toyota Center ablaze on Nov. 22 2025. Fresh off chart-dominating singles and headline slots at Coachella and Glastonbury, the Nigerian superstar brings his incendiary live show—and hits like “Last Last” and “Ye”—to the heart of Space City.

Tickets are officially on sale. Fans can purchase via the arena or lock in seats on ScoreBig, where transparent pricing means no surprise fees at checkout.

Burna Boy’s shows are famed for explosive percussion, vibrant visuals and magnetic crowd engagement, blending Afrobeat, dancehall and hip-hop into a global party vibe. Houston—home to a large West-African diaspora and dynamic international music scene—is poised for one of the tour’s loudest sing-alongs.

Beyond the beats, the self-proclaimed “African Giant” continues using his platform for social commentary, weaving messages of unity and empowerment between infectious rhythms. Expect new material, deep-cut favorites and maybe a guest appearance—Houston’s musical Rolodex runs deep.

Shop for Burna Boy tickets at Toyota Center on Nov. 22 2025

