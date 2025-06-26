Cage The Elephant Map Out Fall 2025 Headlining Tour

Cage The Elephant is hitting the road this October for a headlining tour across the U.S.

The tour is scheduled to launch October 4 at Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas. From there, Cage The Elephant will stop in cities such as Houston, Tulsa, Detroit, Cleveland, Atlantic City, and Washington D.C. The run will wrap up with a final show at Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway on October 30.

Along the way, the band will be joined by a rotating roster of support acts. Hey, Nothing, Girl Tones, Vlad Holiday, Common People, and Bec Lauder and The Noise are set to open on select dates.

Tickets for the fall trek will be available through various presales launching this week. The general onsale is scheduled for Thursday, June 27 at 10 a.m. local time.

In addition to their own headline dates, the band has been tapped as a supporting act for Oasis’s highly North American tour. Cage The Elephant is also set to perform at a number of festivals this year including Lollapalooza Chicago, Bourbon & Beyond, Shaky Knees and Austin City Limits.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Cage The Elephant’s official website.

A list of tour dates can be found below:

7/31 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza

8/1 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed (Lolla Aftershow)

8/3 – Montreal, QC- Osheaga Festival

9/11 – Louisville, KY- Bourbon & Beyond Festival

9/17 – Clearwater, FL- 97x’s Next Big Thing Legends

9/18 – Hollywood, FL- Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

9/19-9/21 – Atlanta, GA- Shaky Knees Festival

9/28 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Fest

10/3 – Austin, TX- Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/10-10/12 – Austin, TX -Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/4 – San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port %

10/6 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall $

10/8 – Corpus Christi, TX – American Bank Center $

10/11 – Durant, OK – The Grand Theater – Choctaw Casino & Resort $

10/13 – Tulsa, OK – The Tulsa Theater $

10/14 – Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall ^

10/16 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory ^

10/17 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee ^

10/19 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe ^

10/20 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre ^

10/21 – Cleveland, OH – TempleLive Cleveland Masonic ^

10/24 – Atlantic City, NJ – Ovation Hall ^

10/25 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met ~

10/26 – Washington, DC – The Anthem ~

10/28 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre +

10/29 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre +

10/30 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall ar Fenway +

%with Hey, Nothing

$ with Hey, Nothing and Girl Tones

^ with Hey, Nothing and Vlad Holiday

~Hey, Nothing and Bec Lauder and The Noise

+Hey, Nothing and Common People

8/24 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium

8/25 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium

8/28 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

8/31 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

9/1 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

9/6 – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium

9/7 – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium

9/12 – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros

9/13 – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros