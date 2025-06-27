Cash Cobain tickets on sale in New York at The Rooftop at Pier 17

Bronx-raised producer-rapper Cash Cobain brings his “slizzy” sound to The Rooftop at Pier 17 on Sept. 7, 2025. Fans can vibe to viral hits “Fisherrr” and “Dunk Contest” while soaking up panoramic East River views 100 feet above South Street Seaport.

Tickets are available now at the Seaport box office—and on ScoreBig, which shows all-in prices with no hidden service charges.

Cobain’s sample-heavy beats have powered tracks for Ice Spice and A Boogie wit da Hoodie, but his own live set blends drill rhythms, Jersey-club breaks and crowd-surfing energy. The 3,400-capacity rooftop hosts only one NYC date on this tour, so early purchase is smart.

Doors open 6 p.m. for the 8 p.m. show; arrive early for sunset skyline selfies and local-vendor bites. Pier 17 is accessible via the Fulton Street subway hub and a short walk along the East River Esplanade.

Shop for Cash Cobain tickets at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on September 7, 2025

