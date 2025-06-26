Chicago – The Musical tickets on sale for Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre run

Chicago – The Musical, Broadway’s longest-running American musical, sashays into Seattle for a limited fall engagement at 5th Avenue Theatre Oct. 22–Nov. 2, 2025. The Tony-winning tale of jazz-age glamour, courtroom drama and show-stopping choreography will fill the historic venue’s gilded proscenium with “All That Jazz,” “Razzle Dazzle” and more.

First staged in 1975, the Kander and Ebb classic follows rival vaudevillians Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly as they vie for headlines and freedom in Prohibition-era Chicago. Director Walter Bobbie’s revival, famous for its slinky Bob Fosse-inspired staging and on-stage orchestra, keeps the story razor-sharp after nearly three decades on Broadway.

5th Avenue Theatre’s ornate Chinese-inspired décor heightens the glitz, while its 2,100 seats ensure every Fosse hip-roll lands with impact. Pair an evening show with Pike Place Market dining or catch a Saturday matinee for a downtown day trip.

